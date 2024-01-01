Turkish liras to Surinamese dollars today

Convert TRY to SRD at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
869.72 srd

TL1.000 TRY = $0.8697 SRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TRY to SRD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TRY to SRDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.92611.0314
Low0.86860.8686
Average0.89450.9520
Change-6.09%-15.45%
View full history

1 TRY to SRD stats

The performance of TRY to SRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9261 and a 30 day low of 0.8686. This means the 30 day average was 0.8945. The change for TRY to SRD was -6.09.

The performance of TRY to SRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0314 and a 90 day low of 0.8686. This means the 90 day average was 0.9520. The change for TRY to SRD was -15.45.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.9170.782278.983.7291.3883.67348.691
1 EUR1.09110.853304.29491.3531.5154.00753.124
1 GBP1.2791.1721356.643107.0681.7754.69762.264
1 PKR0.0040.0030.00310.30.0050.0130.175

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Surinamese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to SRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish lira

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Surinamese Dollar
1 TRY0.86972 SRD
5 TRY4.34860 SRD
10 TRY8.69720 SRD
20 TRY17.39440 SRD
50 TRY43.48600 SRD
100 TRY86.97200 SRD
250 TRY217.43000 SRD
500 TRY434.86000 SRD
1000 TRY869.72000 SRD
2000 TRY1,739.44000 SRD
5000 TRY4,348.60000 SRD
10000 TRY8,697.20000 SRD
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Turkish Lira
1 SRD1.14980 TRY
5 SRD5.74900 TRY
10 SRD11.49800 TRY
20 SRD22.99600 TRY
50 SRD57.49000 TRY
100 SRD114.98000 TRY
250 SRD287.45000 TRY
500 SRD574.90000 TRY
1000 SRD1,149.80000 TRY
2000 SRD2,299.60000 TRY
5000 SRD5,749.00000 TRY
10000 SRD11,498.00000 TRY