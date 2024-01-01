Malaysian ringgits to Surinamese dollars today

Convert MYR to SRD at the real exchange rate

1,000 myr
6,431.61 srd

RM1.000 MYR = $6.432 SRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
MYR to SRD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 MYR to SRDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.43167.0837
Low6.24156.2415
Average6.34736.6285
Change0.21%-9.21%
1 MYR to SRD stats

The performance of MYR to SRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.4316 and a 30 day low of 6.2415. This means the 30 day average was 6.3473. The change for MYR to SRD was 0.21.

The performance of MYR to SRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 7.0837 and a 90 day low of 6.2415. This means the 90 day average was 6.6285. The change for MYR to SRD was -9.21.

Top currencies

 USDSGDAUDINREURGBPCADPHP
1 USD11.3271.53683.8010.9170.7811.38757.843
1 SGD0.75411.15863.1670.6910.5891.04643.601
1 AUD0.6510.864154.5670.5970.5090.90337.664
1 INR0.0120.0160.01810.0110.0090.0170.69

Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Surinamese Dollar
1 MYR6.43161 SRD
5 MYR32.15805 SRD
10 MYR64.31610 SRD
20 MYR128.63220 SRD
50 MYR321.58050 SRD
100 MYR643.16100 SRD
250 MYR1,607.90250 SRD
500 MYR3,215.80500 SRD
1000 MYR6,431.61000 SRD
2000 MYR12,863.22000 SRD
5000 MYR32,158.05000 SRD
10000 MYR64,316.10000 SRD
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Malaysian Ringgit
1 SRD0.15548 MYR
5 SRD0.77741 MYR
10 SRD1.55482 MYR
20 SRD3.10964 MYR
50 SRD7.77410 MYR
100 SRD15.54820 MYR
250 SRD38.87050 MYR
500 SRD77.74100 MYR
1000 SRD155.48200 MYR
2000 SRD310.96400 MYR
5000 SRD777.41000 MYR
10000 SRD1,554.82000 MYR