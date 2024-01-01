50 Surinamese dollars to Malaysian ringgits

$1.000 SRD = RM0.1259 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:50
SRD to MYR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

MYR
1 SRD to MYRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.13260.1512
Low0.12520.1252
Average0.12770.1372
Change-4.01%-16.69%
1 SRD to MYR stats

The performance of SRD to MYR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1326 and a 30 day low of 0.1252. This means the 30 day average was 0.1277. The change for SRD to MYR was -4.01.

The performance of SRD to MYR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1512 and a 90 day low of 0.1252. This means the 90 day average was 0.1372. The change for SRD to MYR was -16.69.

Top currencies

 USDSGDEURAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 USD11.3460.9541.5351.3960.79484.50218.087
1 SGD0.74310.7091.1411.0370.5962.80313.442
1 EUR1.0491.41111.6091.4630.83288.61318.967
1 AUD0.6520.8770.62110.9090.51755.05711.784

How to convert Surinamese dollars to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SRD to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Malaysian Ringgit
1 SRD0.12592 MYR
5 SRD0.62960 MYR
10 SRD1.25920 MYR
20 SRD2.51840 MYR
50 SRD6.29600 MYR
100 SRD12.59200 MYR
250 SRD31.48000 MYR
500 SRD62.96000 MYR
1000 SRD125.92000 MYR
2000 SRD251.84000 MYR
5000 SRD629.60000 MYR
10000 SRD1,259.20000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Surinamese Dollar
1 MYR7.94152 SRD
5 MYR39.70760 SRD
10 MYR79.41520 SRD
20 MYR158.83040 SRD
50 MYR397.07600 SRD
100 MYR794.15200 SRD
250 MYR1,985.38000 SRD
500 MYR3,970.76000 SRD
1000 MYR7,941.52000 SRD
2000 MYR15,883.04000 SRD
5000 MYR39,707.60000 SRD
10000 MYR79,415.20000 SRD