Hong Kong dollars to Surinamese dollars today

Convert HKD to SRD at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = $4.564 SRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:12
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

HKD to SRD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

SRD
1 HKD to SRDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.56714.5671
Low4.22203.7034
Average4.42164.0544
Change7.77%23.04%
View full history

1 HKD to SRD stats

The performance of HKD to SRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.5671 and a 30 day low of 4.2220. This means the 30 day average was 4.4216. The change for HKD to SRD was 7.77.

The performance of HKD to SRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.5671 and a 90 day low of 3.7034. This means the 90 day average was 4.0544. The change for HKD to SRD was 23.04.

Track market ratesView HKD to SRD chart

Top currencies

 USDCNYGBPSGDAUDEURCADINR
1 USD17.2420.7881.3411.5350.9461.39784.386
1 CNY0.13810.1090.1850.2120.1310.19311.652
1 GBP1.2699.18911.7011.9471.2011.772107.065
1 SGD0.7465.4020.58811.1450.7061.04262.937

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Surinamese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to SRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollar

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Surinamese Dollar
100 HKD456.39000 SRD
200 HKD912.78000 SRD
300 HKD1,369.17000 SRD
500 HKD2,281.95000 SRD
1000 HKD4,563.90000 SRD
2000 HKD9,127.80000 SRD
2500 HKD11,409.75000 SRD
3000 HKD13,691.70000 SRD
4000 HKD18,255.60000 SRD
5000 HKD22,819.50000 SRD
10000 HKD45,639.00000 SRD
20000 HKD91,278.00000 SRD
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Hong Kong Dollar
1 SRD0.21911 HKD
5 SRD1.09556 HKD
10 SRD2.19111 HKD
20 SRD4.38222 HKD
50 SRD10.95555 HKD
100 SRD21.91110 HKD
250 SRD54.77775 HKD
500 SRD109.55550 HKD
1000 SRD219.11100 HKD
2000 SRD438.22200 HKD
5000 SRD1,095.55500 HKD
10000 SRD2,191.11000 HKD