Brazilian reais to Cambodian riels today

Convert BRL to KHR at the real exchange rate

R$1.000 BRL = ៛702.2 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:32
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BRL to KHR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

KHR
1 BRL to KHRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High716.2650749.2400
Low692.7840692.7840
Average705.3520723.5285
Change-1.64%-3.94%
View full history

1 BRL to KHR stats

The performance of BRL to KHR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 716.2650 and a 30 day low of 692.7840. This means the 30 day average was 705.3520. The change for BRL to KHR was -1.64.

The performance of BRL to KHR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 749.2400 and a 90 day low of 692.7840. This means the 90 day average was 723.5285. The change for BRL to KHR was -3.94.

Track market ratesView BRL to KHR chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8351.05989.3531.4781.6230.93621.316
1 GBP1.19811.269107.0441.7711.9441.12125.536
1 USD0.9440.788184.3861.3961.5330.88420.131
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.239

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Cambodian riels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KHR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to KHR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian real

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Cambodian Riel
1 BRL702.23800 KHR
5 BRL3,511.19000 KHR
10 BRL7,022.38000 KHR
20 BRL14,044.76000 KHR
50 BRL35,111.90000 KHR
100 BRL70,223.80000 KHR
250 BRL175,559.50000 KHR
500 BRL351,119.00000 KHR
1000 BRL702,238.00000 KHR
2000 BRL1,404,476.00000 KHR
5000 BRL3,511,190.00000 KHR
10000 BRL7,022,380.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Brazilian Real
1 KHR0.00142 BRL
5 KHR0.00712 BRL
10 KHR0.01424 BRL
20 KHR0.02848 BRL
50 KHR0.07120 BRL
100 KHR0.14240 BRL
250 KHR0.35601 BRL
500 KHR0.71201 BRL
1000 KHR1.42402 BRL
2000 KHR2.84804 BRL
5000 KHR7.12010 BRL
10000 KHR14.24020 BRL