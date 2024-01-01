Japanese yen to Cambodian riels today

Convert JPY to KHR at the real exchange rate

10,000 jpy
280,284 khr

¥1.000 JPY = ៛28.03 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

JPY to KHR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 JPY to KHRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High28.028428.0284
Low25.451025.4510
Average26.357626.1324
Change9.41%6.22%
View full history

1 JPY to KHR stats

The performance of JPY to KHR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 28.0284 and a 30 day low of 25.4510. This means the 30 day average was 26.3576. The change for JPY to KHR was 9.41.

The performance of JPY to KHR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 28.0284 and a 90 day low of 25.4510. This means the 90 day average was 26.1324. The change for JPY to KHR was 6.22.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDCADCHFCNYSGD
1 USD10.7810.9171.5361.3870.8587.1691.327
1 GBP1.28111.1741.9671.7761.0999.181.699
1 EUR1.0910.85211.6761.5140.9367.8221.447
1 AUD0.6510.5090.59710.9030.5594.6680.864

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Japanese yen to Cambodian riels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KHR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to KHR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Japanese yen

JPY to USD

JPY to GBP

JPY to EUR

JPY to AUD

JPY to CAD

JPY to CHF

JPY to CNY

JPY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Cambodian Riel
100 JPY2,802.84000 KHR
1000 JPY28,028.40000 KHR
1500 JPY42,042.60000 KHR
2000 JPY56,056.80000 KHR
3000 JPY84,085.20000 KHR
5000 JPY140,142.00000 KHR
5400 JPY151,353.36000 KHR
10000 JPY280,284.00000 KHR
15000 JPY420,426.00000 KHR
20000 JPY560,568.00000 KHR
25000 JPY700,710.00000 KHR
30000 JPY840,852.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Japanese Yen
1 KHR0.03568 JPY
5 KHR0.17839 JPY
10 KHR0.35678 JPY
20 KHR0.71356 JPY
50 KHR1.78390 JPY
100 KHR3.56781 JPY
250 KHR8.91953 JPY
500 KHR17.83905 JPY
1000 KHR35.67810 JPY
2000 KHR71.35620 JPY
5000 KHR178.39050 JPY
10000 KHR356.78100 JPY