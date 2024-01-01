50 Cambodian riels to Japanese yen

Convert KHR to JPY at the real exchange rate

50 khr
2 jpy

1.00000 KHR = 0.03677 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 USDCADAUDEURCNYCZKINRGBP
1 USD11.348451.530920.927857.193623.61783.00910.793588
1 CAD0.74159211.135320.6881255.3347217.515261.55890.588519
1 AUD0.65320.88080810.6061064.6988615.426654.22150.518372
1 EUR1.07771.453221.6498817.7525425.453589.45890.85532

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Japanese Yen
1 KHR0.03677 JPY
5 KHR0.18383 JPY
10 KHR0.36765 JPY
20 KHR0.73531 JPY
50 KHR1.83827 JPY
100 KHR3.67654 JPY
250 KHR9.19135 JPY
500 KHR18.38270 JPY
1000 KHR36.76540 JPY
2000 KHR73.53080 JPY
5000 KHR183.82700 JPY
10000 KHR367.65400 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Cambodian Riel
100 JPY2719.95000 KHR
1000 JPY27199.50000 KHR
1500 JPY40799.25000 KHR
2000 JPY54399.00000 KHR
3000 JPY81598.50000 KHR
5000 JPY135997.50000 KHR
5400 JPY146877.30000 KHR
10000 JPY271995.00000 KHR
15000 JPY407992.50000 KHR
20000 JPY543990.00000 KHR
25000 JPY679987.50000 KHR
30000 JPY815985.00000 KHR