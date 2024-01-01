Chinese yuan rmb to Cambodian riels today

Convert CNY to KHR at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
572,847 khr

¥1.000 CNY = ៛572.8 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

CNY to KHR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 CNY to KHRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High572.8470572.8470
Low564.9360562.4870
Average566.3294565.7163
Change1.05%1.84%
View full history

1 CNY to KHR stats

The performance of CNY to KHR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 572.8470 and a 30 day low of 564.9360. This means the 30 day average was 566.3294. The change for CNY to KHR was 1.05.

The performance of CNY to KHR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 572.8470 and a 90 day low of 562.4870. This means the 90 day average was 565.7163. The change for CNY to KHR was 1.84.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.8071.3870.9170.7811.53683.8011.327
1 HKD0.12810.1780.1170.10.19710.7340.17
1 CAD0.7215.62810.6610.5631.10760.4080.956
1 EUR1.0918.5181.51410.8521.67691.4311.447

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Cambodian riels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KHR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to KHR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Cambodian Riel
1 CNY572.84700 KHR
5 CNY2,864.23500 KHR
10 CNY5,728.47000 KHR
20 CNY11,456.94000 KHR
50 CNY28,642.35000 KHR
100 CNY57,284.70000 KHR
250 CNY143,211.75000 KHR
500 CNY286,423.50000 KHR
1000 CNY572,847.00000 KHR
2000 CNY1,145,694.00000 KHR
5000 CNY2,864,235.00000 KHR
10000 CNY5,728,470.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 KHR0.00175 CNY
5 KHR0.00873 CNY
10 KHR0.01746 CNY
20 KHR0.03491 CNY
50 KHR0.08728 CNY
100 KHR0.17457 CNY
250 KHR0.43642 CNY
500 KHR0.87284 CNY
1000 KHR1.74567 CNY
2000 KHR3.49134 CNY
5000 KHR8.72835 CNY
10000 KHR17.45670 CNY