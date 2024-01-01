Swedish kronor to Cambodian riels today

Convert SEK to KHR at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = ៛367.0 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:13
SEK to KHR conversion chart

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

KHR
1 SEK to KHRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High385.3230403.3090
Low367.0000367.0000
Average376.5889389.0995
Change-4.76%-8.58%
1 SEK to KHR stats

The performance of SEK to KHR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 385.3230 and a 30 day low of 367.0000. This means the 30 day average was 376.5889. The change for SEK to KHR was -4.76.

The performance of SEK to KHR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 403.3090 and a 90 day low of 367.0000. This means the 90 day average was 389.0995. The change for SEK to KHR was -8.58.

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Cambodian Riel
1 SEK367.00400 KHR
5 SEK1,835.02000 KHR
10 SEK3,670.04000 KHR
20 SEK7,340.08000 KHR
50 SEK18,350.20000 KHR
100 SEK36,700.40000 KHR
250 SEK91,751.00000 KHR
500 SEK183,502.00000 KHR
1000 SEK367,004.00000 KHR
2000 SEK734,008.00000 KHR
5000 SEK1,835,020.00000 KHR
10000 SEK3,670,040.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Swedish Krona
1 KHR0.00272 SEK
5 KHR0.01362 SEK
10 KHR0.02725 SEK
20 KHR0.05450 SEK
50 KHR0.13624 SEK
100 KHR0.27248 SEK
250 KHR0.68119 SEK
500 KHR1.36239 SEK
1000 KHR2.72477 SEK
2000 KHR5.44954 SEK
5000 KHR13.62385 SEK
10000 KHR27.24770 SEK