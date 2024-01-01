Turkish liras to Cambodian riels today

Convert TRY to KHR at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
123,636 khr

TL1.000 TRY = ៛123.6 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
TRY to KHR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to KHRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High126.2130127.2920
Low123.6240123.6240
Average124.5889125.7078
Change-2.04%-1.99%
1 TRY to KHR stats

The performance of TRY to KHR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 126.2130 and a 30 day low of 123.6240. This means the 30 day average was 124.5889. The change for TRY to KHR was -2.04.

The performance of TRY to KHR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 127.2920 and a 90 day low of 123.6240. This means the 90 day average was 125.7078. The change for TRY to KHR was -1.99.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.9170.782278.983.711.3883.67348.692
1 EUR1.09110.853304.2891.3271.5154.00753.123
1 GBP1.2791.1721356.643107.0441.7754.69762.265
1 PKR0.0040.0030.00310.30.0050.0130.175

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Cambodian Riel
1 TRY123.63600 KHR
5 TRY618.18000 KHR
10 TRY1,236.36000 KHR
20 TRY2,472.72000 KHR
50 TRY6,181.80000 KHR
100 TRY12,363.60000 KHR
250 TRY30,909.00000 KHR
500 TRY61,818.00000 KHR
1000 TRY123,636.00000 KHR
2000 TRY247,272.00000 KHR
5000 TRY618,180.00000 KHR
10000 TRY1,236,360.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Turkish Lira
1 KHR0.00809 TRY
5 KHR0.04044 TRY
10 KHR0.08088 TRY
20 KHR0.16177 TRY
50 KHR0.40441 TRY
100 KHR0.80883 TRY
250 KHR2.02207 TRY
500 KHR4.04413 TRY
1000 KHR8.08826 TRY
2000 KHR16.17652 TRY
5000 KHR40.44130 TRY
10000 KHR80.88260 TRY