10 thousand Turkish liras to Cambodian riels

Convert TRY to KHR at the real exchange rate

10,000 try
1,497,440 khr

1.00000 TRY = 149.74400 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:21 UTC
TRY to KHR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 KHR
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Cambodian Riel
1 TRY149.74400 KHR
5 TRY748.72000 KHR
10 TRY1497.44000 KHR
20 TRY2994.88000 KHR
50 TRY7487.20000 KHR
100 TRY14974.40000 KHR
250 TRY37436.00000 KHR
500 TRY74872.00000 KHR
1000 TRY149744.00000 KHR
2000 TRY299488.00000 KHR
5000 TRY748720.00000 KHR
10000 TRY1497440.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Turkish Lira
1 KHR0.00668 TRY
5 KHR0.03339 TRY
10 KHR0.06678 TRY
20 KHR0.13356 TRY
50 KHR0.33390 TRY
100 KHR0.66781 TRY
250 KHR1.66952 TRY
500 KHR3.33904 TRY
1000 KHR6.67808 TRY
2000 KHR13.35616 TRY
5000 KHR33.39040 TRY
10000 KHR66.78080 TRY