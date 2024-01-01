Malaysian ringgits to Cambodian riels today

Convert MYR to KHR at the real exchange rate

1,000 myr
914,292 khr

RM1.000 MYR = ៛914.3 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
MYR to KHR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 MYR to KHRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High914.2920914.2920
Low874.5820858.3860
Average882.4198874.0935
Change4.53%6.51%
1 MYR to KHR stats

The performance of MYR to KHR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 914.2920 and a 30 day low of 874.5820. This means the 30 day average was 882.4198. The change for MYR to KHR was 4.53.

The performance of MYR to KHR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 914.2920 and a 90 day low of 858.3860. This means the 90 day average was 874.0935. The change for MYR to KHR was 6.51.

Top currencies

 USDSGDAUDINREURGBPCADPHP
1 USD11.3271.53683.8010.9170.7811.38757.843
1 SGD0.75411.15863.1670.6910.5891.04643.601
1 AUD0.6510.864154.5670.5970.5090.90337.664
1 INR0.0120.0160.01810.0110.0090.0170.69

Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Cambodian Riel
1 MYR914.29200 KHR
5 MYR4,571.46000 KHR
10 MYR9,142.92000 KHR
20 MYR18,285.84000 KHR
50 MYR45,714.60000 KHR
100 MYR91,429.20000 KHR
250 MYR228,573.00000 KHR
500 MYR457,146.00000 KHR
1000 MYR914,292.00000 KHR
2000 MYR1,828,584.00000 KHR
5000 MYR4,571,460.00000 KHR
10000 MYR9,142,920.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Malaysian Ringgit
1 KHR0.00109 MYR
5 KHR0.00547 MYR
10 KHR0.01094 MYR
20 KHR0.02187 MYR
50 KHR0.05469 MYR
100 KHR0.10937 MYR
250 KHR0.27344 MYR
500 KHR0.54687 MYR
1000 KHR1.09374 MYR
2000 KHR2.18748 MYR
5000 KHR5.46870 MYR
10000 KHR10.93740 MYR