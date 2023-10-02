250 Malaysian ringgits to Cambodian riels

Convert MYR to KHR at the real exchange rate

250 myr
217984 khr

1.00000 MYR = 871.93600 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:0 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

MYR to KHR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MYR → 0 KHR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86751.048387.2551.43681.65870.964318.9801
1GBP1.1527411.2084100.5811.656231.912031.1115921.8788
1USD0.95390.827541183.23481.37061.582280.9218.1056
1INR0.01146070.009942240.012014210.01646670.01900980.01105310.217524

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malaysian ringgits to Cambodian riels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KHR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to KHR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malaysian ringgits

MYR to USD

MYR to SGD

MYR to AUD

MYR to INR

MYR to EUR

MYR to GBP

MYR to CAD

MYR to PHP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Cambodian Riel
1 MYR871.93600 KHR
5 MYR4359.68000 KHR
10 MYR8719.36000 KHR
20 MYR17438.72000 KHR
50 MYR43596.80000 KHR
100 MYR87193.60000 KHR
250 MYR217984.00000 KHR
500 MYR435968.00000 KHR
1000 MYR871936.00000 KHR
2000 MYR1743872.00000 KHR
5000 MYR4359680.00000 KHR
10000 MYR8719360.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Malaysian Ringgit
1 KHR0.00115 MYR
5 KHR0.00573 MYR
10 KHR0.01147 MYR
20 KHR0.02294 MYR
50 KHR0.05734 MYR
100 KHR0.11469 MYR
250 KHR0.28672 MYR
500 KHR0.57343 MYR
1000 KHR1.14687 MYR
2000 KHR2.29374 MYR
5000 KHR5.73435 MYR
10000 KHR11.46870 MYR