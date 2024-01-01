20 Cambodian riels to Malaysian ringgits

Convert KHR to MYR at the real exchange rate

20 khr
0.02 myr

1.00000 KHR = 0.00117 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:50
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Malaysian Ringgit
1 KHR0.00117 MYR
5 KHR0.00585 MYR
10 KHR0.01170 MYR
20 KHR0.02340 MYR
50 KHR0.05850 MYR
100 KHR0.11700 MYR
250 KHR0.29250 MYR
500 KHR0.58500 MYR
1000 KHR1.16999 MYR
2000 KHR2.33998 MYR
5000 KHR5.84995 MYR
10000 KHR11.69990 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Cambodian Riel
1 MYR854.70700 KHR
5 MYR4273.53500 KHR
10 MYR8547.07000 KHR
20 MYR17094.14000 KHR
50 MYR42735.35000 KHR
100 MYR85470.70000 KHR
250 MYR213676.75000 KHR
500 MYR427353.50000 KHR
1000 MYR854707.00000 KHR
2000 MYR1709414.00000 KHR
5000 MYR4273535.00000 KHR
10000 MYR8547070.00000 KHR