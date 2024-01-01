Hong Kong dollars to Cambodian riels today

Convert HKD to KHR at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = ៛520.9 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:00
HKD to KHR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

KHR
1 HKD to KHRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High523.1600524.3620
Low519.5460519.5460
Average521.9204522.2079
Change-0.29%-0.65%
1 HKD to KHR stats

The performance of HKD to KHR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 523.1600 and a 30 day low of 519.5460. This means the 30 day average was 521.9204. The change for HKD to KHR was -0.29.

The performance of HKD to KHR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 524.3620 and a 90 day low of 519.5460. This means the 90 day average was 522.2079. The change for HKD to KHR was -0.65.

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Cambodian Riel
100 HKD52,094.40000 KHR
200 HKD104,188.80000 KHR
300 HKD156,283.20000 KHR
500 HKD260,472.00000 KHR
1000 HKD520,944.00000 KHR
2000 HKD1,041,888.00000 KHR
2500 HKD1,302,360.00000 KHR
3000 HKD1,562,832.00000 KHR
4000 HKD2,083,776.00000 KHR
5000 HKD2,604,720.00000 KHR
10000 HKD5,209,440.00000 KHR
20000 HKD10,418,880.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Hong Kong Dollar
1 KHR0.00192 HKD
5 KHR0.00960 HKD
10 KHR0.01920 HKD
20 KHR0.03839 HKD
50 KHR0.09598 HKD
100 KHR0.19196 HKD
250 KHR0.47990 HKD
500 KHR0.95980 HKD
1000 KHR1.91959 HKD
2000 KHR3.83918 HKD
5000 KHR9.59795 HKD
10000 KHR19.19590 HKD