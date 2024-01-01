Hong Kong dollars to Cambodian riels today

Convert HKD to KHR at the real exchange rate

1,000 hkd
517,590.00 khr

1.000 HKD = 517.6 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:56
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.4021.4721.6630.96818.164
1 GBP1.17111.272105.8151.7231.9471.13321.261
1 USD0.920.786183.2011.3551.5310.89116.717
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Cambodian riels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KHR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to KHR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollar

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Cambodian Riel
100 HKD51,759.00000 KHR
200 HKD103,518.00000 KHR
300 HKD155,277.00000 KHR
500 HKD258,795.00000 KHR
1000 HKD517,590.00000 KHR
2000 HKD1,035,180.00000 KHR
2500 HKD1,293,975.00000 KHR
3000 HKD1,552,770.00000 KHR
4000 HKD2,070,360.00000 KHR
5000 HKD2,587,950.00000 KHR
10000 HKD5,175,900.00000 KHR
20000 HKD10,351,800.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Hong Kong Dollar
1 KHR0.00193 HKD
5 KHR0.00966 HKD
10 KHR0.01932 HKD
20 KHR0.03864 HKD
50 KHR0.09660 HKD
100 KHR0.19320 HKD
250 KHR0.48301 HKD
500 KHR0.96602 HKD
1000 KHR1.93203 HKD
2000 KHR3.86406 HKD
5000 KHR9.66015 HKD
10000 KHR19.32030 HKD