Hong Kong dollar to Cambodian riels exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Hong Kong dollar to Cambodian riels is currently 522.384 today, reflecting a 0.240% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Hong Kong dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.093% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Hong Kong dollar to Cambodian riels has fluctuated between a high of 522.892 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 521.028 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a -0.160% decrease in value.