10 thousand Hong Kong dollars to Cambodian riels

Convert HKD to KHR at the real exchange rate

10000 hkd
5262740 khr

1.00000 HKD = 526.27400 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Cambodian riels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KHR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to KHR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Cambodian Riel
100 HKD52627.40000 KHR
200 HKD105254.80000 KHR
300 HKD157882.20000 KHR
500 HKD263137.00000 KHR
1000 HKD526274.00000 KHR
2000 HKD1052548.00000 KHR
2500 HKD1315685.00000 KHR
3000 HKD1578822.00000 KHR
4000 HKD2105096.00000 KHR
5000 HKD2631370.00000 KHR
10000 HKD5262740.00000 KHR
20000 HKD10525480.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Hong Kong Dollar
1 KHR0.00190 HKD
5 KHR0.00950 HKD
10 KHR0.01900 HKD
20 KHR0.03800 HKD
50 KHR0.09501 HKD
100 KHR0.19001 HKD
250 KHR0.47504 HKD
500 KHR0.95008 HKD
1000 KHR1.90015 HKD
2000 KHR3.80030 HKD
5000 KHR9.50075 HKD
10000 KHR19.00150 HKD