Israeli new sheqels to Cambodian riels today

Convert ILS to KHR at the real exchange rate

1,000 ils
1,108,030 khr

1.000 ILS = 1,108 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:27
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Cambodian Riel
1 ILS1,108.03000 KHR
5 ILS5,540.15000 KHR
10 ILS11,080.30000 KHR
20 ILS22,160.60000 KHR
50 ILS55,401.50000 KHR
100 ILS110,803.00000 KHR
250 ILS277,007.50000 KHR
500 ILS554,015.00000 KHR
1000 ILS1,108,030.00000 KHR
2000 ILS2,216,060.00000 KHR
5000 ILS5,540,150.00000 KHR
10000 ILS11,080,300.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Israeli New Sheqel
1 KHR0.00090 ILS
5 KHR0.00451 ILS
10 KHR0.00903 ILS
20 KHR0.01805 ILS
50 KHR0.04513 ILS
100 KHR0.09025 ILS
250 KHR0.22563 ILS
500 KHR0.45125 ILS
1000 KHR0.90251 ILS
2000 KHR1.80501 ILS
5000 KHR4.51253 ILS
10000 KHR9.02505 ILS