Swedish kronor to Cambodian riels today

Convert SEK to KHR at the real exchange rate

1,000 sek
395,254 khr

kr1.000 SEK = ៛395.3 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:49
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SEK to KHR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

KHR
1 SEK to KHRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High401.7430401.7430
Low387.6940378.9950
Average394.5938390.6605
Change1.95%0.00%
View full history

1 SEK to KHR stats

The performance of SEK to KHR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 401.7430 and a 30 day low of 387.6940. This means the 30 day average was 394.5938. The change for SEK to KHR was 1.95.

The performance of SEK to KHR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 401.7430 and a 90 day low of 378.9950. This means the 90 day average was 390.6605. The change for SEK to KHR was 0.00.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9050.7636.75310.68783.9491.3543.875
1 EUR1.10510.8427.4611.80692.7351.4964.28
1 GBP1.3111.18718.85514.014110.0791.7765.081
1 DKK0.1480.1340.11311.58312.4310.2010.574

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Cambodian riels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KHR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to KHR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish krona

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Cambodian Riel
1 SEK395.25400 KHR
5 SEK1,976.27000 KHR
10 SEK3,952.54000 KHR
20 SEK7,905.08000 KHR
50 SEK19,762.70000 KHR
100 SEK39,525.40000 KHR
250 SEK98,813.50000 KHR
500 SEK197,627.00000 KHR
1000 SEK395,254.00000 KHR
2000 SEK790,508.00000 KHR
5000 SEK1,976,270.00000 KHR
10000 SEK3,952,540.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Swedish Krona
1 KHR0.00253 SEK
5 KHR0.01265 SEK
10 KHR0.02530 SEK
20 KHR0.05060 SEK
50 KHR0.12650 SEK
100 KHR0.25300 SEK
250 KHR0.63251 SEK
500 KHR1.26501 SEK
1000 KHR2.53002 SEK
2000 KHR5.06004 SEK
5000 KHR12.65010 SEK
10000 KHR25.30020 SEK