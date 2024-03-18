Euros to Cambodian riels today

Convert EUR to KHR at the real exchange rate

1,000 eur
4,399,370 khr

1.000 EUR = 4,399 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:47
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.2281.4751.6640.96618.259
1 GBP1.17111.272105.6211.7271.9481.13121.374
1 USD0.920.786183.0221.3571.5310.88916.801
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Cambodian riels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KHR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to KHR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Euro / Cambodian Riel
1 EUR4,399.37000 KHR
5 EUR21,996.85000 KHR
10 EUR43,993.70000 KHR
20 EUR87,987.40000 KHR
50 EUR219,968.50000 KHR
100 EUR439,937.00000 KHR
250 EUR1,099,842.50000 KHR
500 EUR2,199,685.00000 KHR
1000 EUR4,399,370.00000 KHR
2000 EUR8,798,740.00000 KHR
5000 EUR21,996,850.00000 KHR
10000 EUR43,993,700.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Euro
1 KHR0.00023 EUR
5 KHR0.00114 EUR
10 KHR0.00227 EUR
20 KHR0.00455 EUR
50 KHR0.01137 EUR
100 KHR0.02273 EUR
250 KHR0.05683 EUR
500 KHR0.11365 EUR
1000 KHR0.22730 EUR
2000 KHR0.45461 EUR
5000 KHR1.13653 EUR
10000 KHR2.27305 EUR