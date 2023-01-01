5000 Euros to Cambodian riels

Convert EUR to KHR at the real exchange rate

5000 eur
22401450 khr

1.00000 EUR = 4480.29000 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:20
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87021.089390.7741.494741.663430.964418.7779
1 GBP1.1491611.25175104.3111.717651.911511.1082521.5783
1 USD0.9180.798882183.33241.37221.527070.885317.2385
1 INR0.01101640.009586690.012000110.01646660.0183250.01062370.206864

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Cambodian riels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KHR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to KHR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euros

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Cambodian Riel
1 EUR4480.29000 KHR
5 EUR22401.45000 KHR
10 EUR44802.90000 KHR
20 EUR89605.80000 KHR
50 EUR224014.50000 KHR
100 EUR448029.00000 KHR
250 EUR1120072.50000 KHR
500 EUR2240145.00000 KHR
1000 EUR4480290.00000 KHR
2000 EUR8960580.00000 KHR
5000 EUR22401450.00000 KHR
10000 EUR44802900.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Euro
1 KHR0.00022 EUR
5 KHR0.00112 EUR
10 KHR0.00223 EUR
20 KHR0.00446 EUR
50 KHR0.01116 EUR
100 KHR0.02232 EUR
250 KHR0.05580 EUR
500 KHR0.11160 EUR
1000 KHR0.22320 EUR
2000 KHR0.44640 EUR
5000 KHR1.11600 EUR
10000 KHR2.23200 EUR