Indian rupees to Cambodian riels today

Convert INR to KHR at the real exchange rate

10,000 inr
487,374 khr

1.000 INR = 48.74 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:38
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.2541.4761.6650.96618.258
1 GBP1.1711.272105.6451.7271.9481.13121.371
1 USD0.920.786183.0571.3581.5320.88916.802
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Cambodian riels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KHR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to KHR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupee

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Cambodian Riel
1 INR48.73740 KHR
5 INR243.68700 KHR
10 INR487.37400 KHR
20 INR974.74800 KHR
50 INR2,436.87000 KHR
100 INR4,873.74000 KHR
250 INR12,184.35000 KHR
500 INR24,368.70000 KHR
1000 INR48,737.40000 KHR
2000 INR97,474.80000 KHR
5000 INR243,687.00000 KHR
10000 INR487,374.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Indian Rupee
1 KHR0.02052 INR
5 KHR0.10259 INR
10 KHR0.20518 INR
20 KHR0.41036 INR
50 KHR1.02591 INR
100 KHR2.05181 INR
250 KHR5.12953 INR
500 KHR10.25905 INR
1000 KHR20.51810 INR
2000 KHR41.03620 INR
5000 KHR102.59050 INR
10000 KHR205.18100 INR