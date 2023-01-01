Indian rupees to Cambodian riels today

Convert INR to KHR at the real exchange rate

10,000 inr
495,574 khr

1.00000 INR = 49.55740 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:21
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAEDGBPAUDPKRSGD
1 USD11.37490.92013.672950.8044411.54416287.251.347
1 CAD0.72732610.6692362.671430.585091.12311208.9240.979708
1 EUR1.08681.4942413.991760.87421.6782312.1831.46392
1 AED0.2722610.3743310.25051610.2190180.42041578.20690.366735

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Cambodian riels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KHR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to KHR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupee

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Cambodian Riel
1 INR49.55740 KHR
5 INR247.78700 KHR
10 INR495.57400 KHR
20 INR991.14800 KHR
50 INR2477.87000 KHR
100 INR4955.74000 KHR
250 INR12389.35000 KHR
500 INR24778.70000 KHR
1000 INR49557.40000 KHR
2000 INR99114.80000 KHR
5000 INR247787.00000 KHR
10000 INR495574.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Indian Rupee
1 KHR0.02018 INR
5 KHR0.10089 INR
10 KHR0.20179 INR
20 KHR0.40357 INR
50 KHR1.00893 INR
100 KHR2.01786 INR
250 KHR5.04465 INR
500 KHR10.08930 INR
1000 KHR20.17860 INR
2000 KHR40.35720 INR
5000 KHR100.89300 INR
10000 KHR201.78600 INR