Chinese yuan rmb to Cambodian riels today

Convert CNY to KHR at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
569,194 khr

1.00000 CNY = 569.19400 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:01
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Cambodian Riel
1 CNY569.19400 KHR
5 CNY2845.97000 KHR
10 CNY5691.94000 KHR
20 CNY11383.88000 KHR
50 CNY28459.70000 KHR
100 CNY56919.40000 KHR
250 CNY142298.50000 KHR
500 CNY284597.00000 KHR
1000 CNY569194.00000 KHR
2000 CNY1138388.00000 KHR
5000 CNY2845970.00000 KHR
10000 CNY5691940.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 KHR0.00176 CNY
5 KHR0.00878 CNY
10 KHR0.01757 CNY
20 KHR0.03514 CNY
50 KHR0.08784 CNY
100 KHR0.17569 CNY
250 KHR0.43922 CNY
500 KHR0.87843 CNY
1000 KHR1.75687 CNY
2000 KHR3.51374 CNY
5000 KHR8.78435 CNY
10000 KHR17.56870 CNY