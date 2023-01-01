250 Cambodian riels to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert KHR to CNY at the real exchange rate

250 khr
0.43 cny

1.00000 KHR = 0.00174 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:59
Top currencies

 USDCADAUDEURCNYCZKINRGBP
1 USD11.334451.478310.911557.131722.359983.15760.786225
1 CAD0.74937211.10780.6831115.344316.756462.3160.589176
1 AUD0.676450.90268910.6166364.8242415.125456.2520.531842
1 EUR1.0971.463891.621717.8234724.529591.22390.86247

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 KHR0.00174 CNY
5 KHR0.00868 CNY
10 KHR0.01735 CNY
20 KHR0.03470 CNY
50 KHR0.08676 CNY
100 KHR0.17352 CNY
250 KHR0.43380 CNY
500 KHR0.86761 CNY
1000 KHR1.73521 CNY
2000 KHR3.47042 CNY
5000 KHR8.67605 CNY
10000 KHR17.35210 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Cambodian Riel
1 CNY576.30000 KHR
5 CNY2881.50000 KHR
10 CNY5763.00000 KHR
20 CNY11526.00000 KHR
50 CNY28815.00000 KHR
100 CNY57630.00000 KHR
250 CNY144075.00000 KHR
500 CNY288150.00000 KHR
1000 CNY576300.00000 KHR
2000 CNY1152600.00000 KHR
5000 CNY2881500.00000 KHR
10000 CNY5763000.00000 KHR