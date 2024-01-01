Cambodian riels to Czech korunas today

Convert KHR to CZK at the real exchange rate

៛1.000 KHR = Kč0.005779 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:39
KHR to CZK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

CZK
1 KHR to CZKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00580.0058
Low0.00550.0055
Average0.00570.0056
Change3.93%1.44%
1 KHR to CZK stats

The performance of KHR to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0058 and a 30 day low of 0.0055. This means the 30 day average was 0.0057. The change for KHR to CZK was 3.93.

The performance of KHR to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0058 and a 90 day low of 0.0055. This means the 90 day average was 0.0056. The change for KHR to CZK was 1.44.

Top currencies

 USDCADAUDEURCNYCZKINRGBP
1 USD11.3841.510.9297.12923.47184.080.774
1 CAD0.72211.0910.6715.15116.95760.7450.559
1 AUD0.6620.91610.6154.7215.53955.6650.513
1 EUR1.0771.4911.62717.67825.27690.5450.834

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Czech Republic Koruna
1 KHR0.00578 CZK
5 KHR0.02890 CZK
10 KHR0.05779 CZK
20 KHR0.11559 CZK
50 KHR0.28896 CZK
100 KHR0.57793 CZK
250 KHR1.44482 CZK
500 KHR2.88964 CZK
1000 KHR5.77927 CZK
2000 KHR11.55854 CZK
5000 KHR28.89635 CZK
10000 KHR57.79270 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Cambodian Riel
1 CZK173.03200 KHR
5 CZK865.16000 KHR
10 CZK1,730.32000 KHR
20 CZK3,460.64000 KHR
50 CZK8,651.60000 KHR
100 CZK17,303.20000 KHR
250 CZK43,258.00000 KHR
500 CZK86,516.00000 KHR
1000 CZK173,032.00000 KHR
2000 CZK346,064.00000 KHR
5000 CZK865,160.00000 KHR
10000 CZK1,730,320.00000 KHR