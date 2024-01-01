Cambodian riels to Canadian dollars today

Convert KHR to CAD at the real exchange rate

៛1.000 KHR = C$0.0003408 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:38
KHR to CAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

CAD
1 KHR to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00030.0003
Low0.00030.0003
Average0.00030.0003
Change2.45%1.23%
1 KHR to CAD stats

The performance of KHR to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0003 and a 30 day low of 0.0003. This means the 30 day average was 0.0003. The change for KHR to CAD was 2.45.

The performance of KHR to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0003 and a 90 day low of 0.0003. This means the 90 day average was 0.0003. The change for KHR to CAD was 1.23.

Top currencies

 USDCADAUDEURCNYCZKINRGBP
1 USD11.3841.510.9297.12823.47184.0780.774
1 CAD0.72311.0910.6715.1516.95760.7480.559
1 AUD0.6620.91610.6154.7215.5455.6680.513
1 EUR1.0771.4911.62717.67725.27790.5520.834

How to convert Cambodian riels to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KHR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KHR to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Canadian Dollar
1 KHR0.00034 CAD
5 KHR0.00170 CAD
10 KHR0.00341 CAD
20 KHR0.00682 CAD
50 KHR0.01704 CAD
100 KHR0.03408 CAD
250 KHR0.08520 CAD
500 KHR0.17040 CAD
1000 KHR0.34079 CAD
2000 KHR0.68159 CAD
5000 KHR1.70397 CAD
10000 KHR3.40794 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Cambodian Riel
1 CAD2,934.32000 KHR
5 CAD14,671.60000 KHR
10 CAD29,343.20000 KHR
20 CAD58,686.40000 KHR
50 CAD146,716.00000 KHR
100 CAD293,432.00000 KHR
250 CAD733,580.00000 KHR
500 CAD1,467,160.00000 KHR
1000 CAD2,934,320.00000 KHR
2000 CAD5,868,640.00000 KHR
5000 CAD14,671,600.00000 KHR
10000 CAD29,343,200.00000 KHR