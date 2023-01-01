5000 Cambodian riels to Canadian dollars

Convert KHR to CAD at the real exchange rate

5,000 khr
1.62 cad

1.00000 KHR = 0.00032 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:54
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Canadian Dollar
1 KHR0.00032 CAD
5 KHR0.00162 CAD
10 KHR0.00325 CAD
20 KHR0.00649 CAD
50 KHR0.01624 CAD
100 KHR0.03247 CAD
250 KHR0.08118 CAD
500 KHR0.16235 CAD
1000 KHR0.32471 CAD
2000 KHR0.64942 CAD
5000 KHR1.62354 CAD
10000 KHR3.24708 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Cambodian Riel
1 CAD3079.69000 KHR
5 CAD15398.45000 KHR
10 CAD30796.90000 KHR
20 CAD61593.80000 KHR
50 CAD153984.50000 KHR
100 CAD307969.00000 KHR
250 CAD769922.50000 KHR
500 CAD1539845.00000 KHR
1000 CAD3079690.00000 KHR
2000 CAD6159380.00000 KHR
5000 CAD15398450.00000 KHR
10000 CAD30796900.00000 KHR