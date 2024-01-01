Convert KHR to CNY at the real exchange rate

250 Cambodian riels to Chinese yuan rmb

250 khr
0.44 cny

៛1.000 KHR = ¥0.001768 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KHR to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00180.0018
Low0.00180.0018
Average0.00180.0018
Change-0.03%-1.18%
View full history

1 KHR to CNY stats

The performance of KHR to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0018 and a 30 day low of 0.0018. This means the 30 day average was 0.0018. The change for KHR to CNY was -0.03.

The performance of KHR to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0018 and a 90 day low of 0.0018. This means the 90 day average was 0.0018. The change for KHR to CNY was -1.18.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADAUDEURCNYCZKINRGBP
1 USD11.3681.4990.9337.26723.37183.3620.791
1 CAD0.73111.0960.6825.31317.08660.9410.578
1 AUD0.6670.91210.6234.84715.58855.6020.527
1 EUR1.0711.4661.60617.78625.0489.3090.847

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cambodian riels to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KHR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KHR to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cambodian riels

KHR to USD

KHR to CAD

KHR to AUD

KHR to EUR

KHR to CNY

KHR to CZK

KHR to INR

KHR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 KHR0,00177 CNY
5 KHR0,00884 CNY
10 KHR0,01768 CNY
20 KHR0,03536 CNY
50 KHR0,08839 CNY
100 KHR0,17678 CNY
250 KHR0,44194 CNY
500 KHR0,88388 CNY
1000 KHR1,76776 CNY
2000 KHR3,53552 CNY
5000 KHR8,83880 CNY
10000 KHR17,67760 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Cambodian Riel
1 CNY565,68900 KHR
5 CNY2.828,44500 KHR
10 CNY5.656,89000 KHR
20 CNY11.313,78000 KHR
50 CNY28.284,45000 KHR
100 CNY56.568,90000 KHR
250 CNY141.422,25000 KHR
500 CNY282.844,50000 KHR
1000 CNY565.689,00000 KHR
2000 CNY1.131.378,00000 KHR
5000 CNY2.828.445,00000 KHR
10000 CNY5.656.890,00000 KHR