1,000 khr
20.28 inr

៛1.000 KHR = ₹0.02028 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KHR to INRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02040.0207
Low0.02020.0202
Average0.02030.0204
Change-0.48%-1.78%
1 KHR to INR stats

The performance of KHR to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0204 and a 30 day low of 0.0202. This means the 30 day average was 0.0203. The change for KHR to INR was -0.48.

The performance of KHR to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0207 and a 90 day low of 0.0202. This means the 90 day average was 0.0204. The change for KHR to INR was -1.78.

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Indian Rupee
1 KHR0,02028 INR
5 KHR0,10139 INR
10 KHR0,20278 INR
20 KHR0,40555 INR
50 KHR1,01389 INR
100 KHR2,02777 INR
250 KHR5,06943 INR
500 KHR10,13885 INR
1000 KHR20,27770 INR
2000 KHR40,55540 INR
5000 KHR101,38850 INR
10000 KHR202,77700 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Cambodian Riel
1 INR49,31530 KHR
5 INR246,57650 KHR
10 INR493,15300 KHR
20 INR986,30600 KHR
50 INR2.465,76500 KHR
100 INR4.931,53000 KHR
250 INR12.328,82500 KHR
300 INR14.794,59000 KHR
500 INR24.657,65000 KHR
600 INR29.589,18000 KHR
1000 INR49.315,30000 KHR
2000 INR98.630,60000 KHR
5000 INR246.576,50000 KHR
10000 INR493.153,00000 KHR
25000 INR1.232.882,50000 KHR
50000 INR2.465.765,00000 KHR
100000 INR4.931.530,00000 KHR
1000000 INR49.315.300,00000 KHR
1000000000 INR49.315.300.000,00000 KHR