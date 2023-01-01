5 Indian rupees to Cambodian riels

Convert INR to KHR at the real exchange rate

5 inr
246.43 khr

1.00000 INR = 49.28570 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:52
How to convert Indian rupees to Cambodian riels

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KHR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

    That's it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to KHR rate and how it's changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Cambodian Riel
1 INR49.28570 KHR
5 INR246.42850 KHR
10 INR492.85700 KHR
20 INR985.71400 KHR
50 INR2464.28500 KHR
100 INR4928.57000 KHR
250 INR12321.42500 KHR
500 INR24642.85000 KHR
1000 INR49285.70000 KHR
2000 INR98571.40000 KHR
5000 INR246428.50000 KHR
10000 INR492857.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Indian Rupee
1 KHR0.02029 INR
5 KHR0.10145 INR
10 KHR0.20290 INR
20 KHR0.40580 INR
50 KHR1.01449 INR
100 KHR2.02899 INR
250 KHR5.07247 INR
500 KHR10.14495 INR
1000 KHR20.28990 INR
2000 KHR40.57980 INR
5000 KHR101.44950 INR
10000 KHR202.89900 INR