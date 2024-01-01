amount-spellout.1000 Cambodian riels to Indian rupees
Convert KHR to INR at the real exchange rate
|1 KHR to INR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0204
|0.0207
|Low
|0.0202
|0.0202
|Average
|0.0203
|0.0204
|Change
|-0.48%
|-1.78%
1 KHR to INR stats
The performance of KHR to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0204 and a 30 day low of 0.0202. This means the 30 day average was 0.0203. The change for KHR to INR was -0.48.
The performance of KHR to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0207 and a 90 day low of 0.0202. This means the 90 day average was 0.0204. The change for KHR to INR was -1.78.
How to convert Cambodian riels to Indian rupees
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KHR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KHR to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Cambodian riels
|Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Cambodian Riel
|1 INR
|49,31530 KHR
|5 INR
|246,57650 KHR
|10 INR
|493,15300 KHR
|20 INR
|986,30600 KHR
|50 INR
|2.465,76500 KHR
|100 INR
|4.931,53000 KHR
|250 INR
|12.328,82500 KHR
|300 INR
|14.794,59000 KHR
|500 INR
|24.657,65000 KHR
|600 INR
|29.589,18000 KHR
|1000 INR
|49.315,30000 KHR
|2000 INR
|98.630,60000 KHR
|5000 INR
|246.576,50000 KHR
|10000 INR
|493.153,00000 KHR
|25000 INR
|1.232.882,50000 KHR
|50000 INR
|2.465.765,00000 KHR
|100000 INR
|4.931.530,00000 KHR
|1000000 INR
|49.315.300,00000 KHR
|1000000000 INR
|49.315.300.000,00000 KHR