Cambodian riel to Indian rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Cambodian riel to Indian rupees is currently 0,020 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cambodian riel has remained relatively stable, with a -0.069% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Cambodian riel to Indian rupees has fluctuated between a high of 0,020 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 0,020 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 0.141% increase in value.