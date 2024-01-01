Polish zloty to Cambodian riels today

Convert PLN to KHR at the real exchange rate

zł1.000 PLN = ៛1,009 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:20
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PLN to KHR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

KHR
1 PLN to KHRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,069.62001,072.7000
Low1,009.11001,009.1100
Average1,037.76831,046.8462
Change-5.66%-3.28%
View full history

1 PLN to KHR stats

The performance of PLN to KHR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,069.6200 and a 30 day low of 1,009.1100. This means the 30 day average was 1,037.7683. The change for PLN to KHR was -5.66.

The performance of PLN to KHR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,072.7000 and a 90 day low of 1,009.1100. This means the 90 day average was 1,046.8462. The change for PLN to KHR was -3.28.

Track market ratesView PLN to KHR chart

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCHFKRWNOKCZK
1 USD10.9260.7784.0690.8661,379.510.94123.341
1 EUR1.0810.83290.8070.9351,490.0711.81825.212
1 GBP1.2981.2021109.1171.1241,790.5214.230.294
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.0116.4090.130.278

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Polish zloty to Cambodian riels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KHR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to KHR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Polish zloty

PLN to USD

PLN to EUR

PLN to GBP

PLN to INR

PLN to CHF

PLN to KRW

PLN to NOK

PLN to CZK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Cambodian Riel
1 PLN1,009.11000 KHR
5 PLN5,045.55000 KHR
10 PLN10,091.10000 KHR
20 PLN20,182.20000 KHR
50 PLN50,455.50000 KHR
100 PLN100,911.00000 KHR
250 PLN252,277.50000 KHR
500 PLN504,555.00000 KHR
1000 PLN1,009,110.00000 KHR
2000 PLN2,018,220.00000 KHR
5000 PLN5,045,550.00000 KHR
10000 PLN10,091,100.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Polish Zloty
1 KHR0.00099 PLN
5 KHR0.00495 PLN
10 KHR0.00991 PLN
20 KHR0.01982 PLN
50 KHR0.04955 PLN
100 KHR0.09910 PLN
250 KHR0.24774 PLN
500 KHR0.49548 PLN
1000 KHR0.99097 PLN
2000 KHR1.98194 PLN
5000 KHR4.95484 PLN
10000 KHR9.90968 PLN