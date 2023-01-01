20 Cambodian riels to Polish zloty

Convert KHR to PLN at the real exchange rate

20 khr
0.02 pln

1.00000 KHR = 0.00096 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:50
Top currencies

 USDCADAUDEURCNYCZKINRGBP
1 USD11.33451.478090.911657.134322.364183.15890.786164
1 CAD0.74934411.10760.6831165.3460516.757962.31460.589107
1 AUD0.676550.90285610.6167564.8267115.130456.26120.531879
1 EUR1.096951.463881.6213917.8259724.531591.22120.862375

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Polish Zloty
1 KHR0.00096 PLN
5 KHR0.00480 PLN
10 KHR0.00959 PLN
20 KHR0.01919 PLN
50 KHR0.04797 PLN
100 KHR0.09594 PLN
250 KHR0.23984 PLN
500 KHR0.47968 PLN
1000 KHR0.95937 PLN
2000 KHR1.91873 PLN
5000 KHR4.79683 PLN
10000 KHR9.59367 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Cambodian Riel
1 PLN1042.35000 KHR
5 PLN5211.75000 KHR
10 PLN10423.50000 KHR
20 PLN20847.00000 KHR
50 PLN52117.50000 KHR
100 PLN104235.00000 KHR
250 PLN260587.50000 KHR
500 PLN521175.00000 KHR
1000 PLN1042350.00000 KHR
2000 PLN2084700.00000 KHR
5000 PLN5211750.00000 KHR
10000 PLN10423500.00000 KHR