Bulgarian levs to Cambodian riels today

Convert BGN to KHR at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
2,284,510 khr

1.00000 BGN = 2284.51000 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:49
How to convert Bulgarian levs to Cambodian riels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KHR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to KHR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Cambodian Riel
1 BGN2284.51000 KHR
5 BGN11422.55000 KHR
10 BGN22845.10000 KHR
20 BGN45690.20000 KHR
50 BGN114225.50000 KHR
100 BGN228451.00000 KHR
250 BGN571127.50000 KHR
500 BGN1142255.00000 KHR
1000 BGN2284510.00000 KHR
2000 BGN4569020.00000 KHR
5000 BGN11422550.00000 KHR
10000 BGN22845100.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Bulgarian Lev
1 KHR0.00044 BGN
5 KHR0.00219 BGN
10 KHR0.00438 BGN
20 KHR0.00875 BGN
50 KHR0.02189 BGN
100 KHR0.04377 BGN
250 KHR0.10943 BGN
500 KHR0.21887 BGN
1000 KHR0.43773 BGN
2000 KHR0.87546 BGN
5000 KHR2.18866 BGN
10000 KHR4.37731 BGN