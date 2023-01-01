500 Cambodian riels to Bulgarian levs

Convert KHR to BGN at the real exchange rate

500 khr
0.22 bgn

1.00000 KHR = 0.00043 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:49
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86241.096991.21641.463871.622270.94457518.7246
1 GBP1.1595511.2719105.7691.697411.881091.0952921.712
1 USD0.911650.786225183.15841.334551.478960.8611517.0705
1 INR0.01096290.009454550.012025210.01604830.01778490.01035550.205277

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cambodian riels to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KHR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KHR to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Bulgarian Lev
1 KHR0.00043 BGN
5 KHR0.00217 BGN
10 KHR0.00434 BGN
20 KHR0.00868 BGN
50 KHR0.02169 BGN
100 KHR0.04338 BGN
250 KHR0.10845 BGN
500 KHR0.21690 BGN
1000 KHR0.43380 BGN
2000 KHR0.86759 BGN
5000 KHR2.16898 BGN
10000 KHR4.33796 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Cambodian Riel
1 BGN2305.23000 KHR
5 BGN11526.15000 KHR
10 BGN23052.30000 KHR
20 BGN46104.60000 KHR
50 BGN115261.50000 KHR
100 BGN230523.00000 KHR
250 BGN576307.50000 KHR
500 BGN1152615.00000 KHR
1000 BGN2305230.00000 KHR
2000 BGN4610460.00000 KHR
5000 BGN11526150.00000 KHR
10000 BGN23052300.00000 KHR