250 Bulgarian levs to Cambodian riels

Convert BGN to KHR at the real exchange rate

250 bgn
575492.50 khr

1.00000 BGN = 2301.97000 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9141.642711.363351.518951.339350.79336718.7828
1 EUR1.094111.797291.491641.661881.465380.8680520.5503
1 NZD0.608750.55639310.8299390.924660.8153290.48296211.434
1 CAD0.7334870.6704021.2049111.114130.9823960.58192513.7769

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Cambodian riels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KHR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to KHR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian levs

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Cambodian Riel
1 BGN2301.97000 KHR
5 BGN11509.85000 KHR
10 BGN23019.70000 KHR
20 BGN46039.40000 KHR
50 BGN115098.50000 KHR
100 BGN230197.00000 KHR
250 BGN575492.50000 KHR
500 BGN1150985.00000 KHR
1000 BGN2301970.00000 KHR
2000 BGN4603940.00000 KHR
5000 BGN11509850.00000 KHR
10000 BGN23019700.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Bulgarian Lev
1 KHR0.00043 BGN
5 KHR0.00217 BGN
10 KHR0.00434 BGN
20 KHR0.00869 BGN
50 KHR0.02172 BGN
100 KHR0.04344 BGN
250 KHR0.10860 BGN
500 KHR0.21721 BGN
1000 KHR0.43441 BGN
2000 KHR0.86882 BGN
5000 KHR2.17205 BGN
10000 KHR4.34411 BGN