Chinese yuan rmb to Cambodian riels today

Convert CNY to KHR at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
562,263 khr

1.000 CNY = 562.3 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:38
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.08490.21.4741.6630.96618.266
1 GBP1.1711.269105.5611.7241.9461.1321.377
1 USD0.9230.788183.2111.3591.5340.89116.851
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.203

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Cambodian riels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KHR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to KHR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Cambodian Riel
1 CNY562.26300 KHR
5 CNY2,811.31500 KHR
10 CNY5,622.63000 KHR
20 CNY11,245.26000 KHR
50 CNY28,113.15000 KHR
100 CNY56,226.30000 KHR
250 CNY140,565.75000 KHR
500 CNY281,131.50000 KHR
1000 CNY562,263.00000 KHR
2000 CNY1,124,526.00000 KHR
5000 CNY2,811,315.00000 KHR
10000 CNY5,622,630.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 KHR0.00178 CNY
5 KHR0.00889 CNY
10 KHR0.01779 CNY
20 KHR0.03557 CNY
50 KHR0.08893 CNY
100 KHR0.17785 CNY
250 KHR0.44463 CNY
500 KHR0.88927 CNY
1000 KHR1.77853 CNY
2000 KHR3.55706 CNY
5000 KHR8.89265 CNY
10000 KHR17.78530 CNY