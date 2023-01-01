100 Cambodian riels to Indian rupees

Convert KHR to INR at the real exchange rate

100 khr
2.02 inr

1.00000 KHR = 0.02023 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:20
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8623851.0968591.21351.463911.623280.9447218.7251
1 GBP1.1595711.2719105.7711.697541.882341.0954721.7135
1 USD0.91170.786225183.15951.334651.479950.861317.0717
1 INR0.01096330.009454430.012025110.01604930.01779650.01035720.205289

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cambodian riels to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KHR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KHR to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cambodian riels

KHR to USD

KHR to CAD

KHR to AUD

KHR to EUR

KHR to CNY

KHR to CZK

KHR to INR

KHR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Indian Rupee
1 KHR0.02023 INR
5 KHR0.10117 INR
10 KHR0.20234 INR
20 KHR0.40467 INR
50 KHR1.01168 INR
100 KHR2.02335 INR
250 KHR5.05838 INR
500 KHR10.11675 INR
1000 KHR20.23350 INR
2000 KHR40.46700 INR
5000 KHR101.16750 INR
10000 KHR202.33500 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Cambodian Riel
1 INR49.42310 KHR
5 INR247.11550 KHR
10 INR494.23100 KHR
20 INR988.46200 KHR
50 INR2471.15500 KHR
100 INR4942.31000 KHR
250 INR12355.77500 KHR
500 INR24711.55000 KHR
1000 INR49423.10000 KHR
2000 INR98846.20000 KHR
5000 INR247115.50000 KHR
10000 INR494231.00000 KHR