S$1.000 SGD = ៛3,011 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:15
SGD to KHR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

KHR
1 SGD to KHRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3,092.62003,174.5000
Low3,006.65003,006.6500
Average3,054.14773,102.7448
Change-2.48%-4.17%
1 SGD to KHR stats

The performance of SGD to KHR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3,092.6200 and a 30 day low of 3,006.6500. This means the 30 day average was 3,054.1477. The change for SGD to KHR was -2.48.

The performance of SGD to KHR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3,174.5000 and a 90 day low of 3,006.6500. This means the 90 day average was 3,102.7448. The change for SGD to KHR was -4.17.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Cambodian Riel
1 SGD3,010.51000 KHR
5 SGD15,052.55000 KHR
10 SGD30,105.10000 KHR
20 SGD60,210.20000 KHR
50 SGD150,525.50000 KHR
100 SGD301,051.00000 KHR
250 SGD752,627.50000 KHR
500 SGD1,505,255.00000 KHR
1000 SGD3,010,510.00000 KHR
2000 SGD6,021,020.00000 KHR
5000 SGD15,052,550.00000 KHR
10000 SGD30,105,100.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Singapore Dollar
1 KHR0.00033 SGD
5 KHR0.00166 SGD
10 KHR0.00332 SGD
20 KHR0.00664 SGD
50 KHR0.01661 SGD
100 KHR0.03322 SGD
250 KHR0.08304 SGD
500 KHR0.16609 SGD
1000 KHR0.33217 SGD
2000 KHR0.66434 SGD
5000 KHR1.66085 SGD
10000 KHR3.32170 SGD