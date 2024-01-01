250 Cambodian riels to Singapore dollars

250 khr
0.08 sgd

1.00000 KHR = 0.00033 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Singapore Dollar
1 KHR0.00033 SGD
5 KHR0.00165 SGD
10 KHR0.00330 SGD
20 KHR0.00659 SGD
50 KHR0.01649 SGD
100 KHR0.03297 SGD
250 KHR0.08243 SGD
500 KHR0.16486 SGD
1000 KHR0.32973 SGD
2000 KHR0.65945 SGD
5000 KHR1.64863 SGD
10000 KHR3.29727 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Cambodian Riel
1 SGD3032.81000 KHR
5 SGD15164.05000 KHR
10 SGD30328.10000 KHR
20 SGD60656.20000 KHR
50 SGD151640.50000 KHR
100 SGD303281.00000 KHR
250 SGD758202.50000 KHR
500 SGD1516405.00000 KHR
1000 SGD3032810.00000 KHR
2000 SGD6065620.00000 KHR
5000 SGD15164050.00000 KHR
10000 SGD30328100.00000 KHR