250 Chinese yuan rmb to Cambodian riels

Convert CNY to KHR at the real exchange rate

250 cny
141,983.75 khr

1.00000 CNY = 567.93500 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:50
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Cambodian riels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KHR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to KHR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Cambodian Riel
1 CNY567.93500 KHR
5 CNY2839.67500 KHR
10 CNY5679.35000 KHR
20 CNY11358.70000 KHR
50 CNY28396.75000 KHR
100 CNY56793.50000 KHR
250 CNY141983.75000 KHR
500 CNY283967.50000 KHR
1000 CNY567935.00000 KHR
2000 CNY1135870.00000 KHR
5000 CNY2839675.00000 KHR
10000 CNY5679350.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 KHR0.00176 CNY
5 KHR0.00880 CNY
10 KHR0.01761 CNY
20 KHR0.03522 CNY
50 KHR0.08804 CNY
100 KHR0.17608 CNY
250 KHR0.44019 CNY
500 KHR0.88038 CNY
1000 KHR1.76076 CNY
2000 KHR3.52152 CNY
5000 KHR8.80380 CNY
10000 KHR17.60760 CNY