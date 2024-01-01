1 thousand Brazilian reais to Cambodian riels

Convert BRL to KHR at the real exchange rate

1,000 brl
780,940 khr

1.000 BRL = 780.9 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:07
How to convert Brazilian reais to Cambodian riels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KHR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to KHR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Cambodian Riel
1 BRL780.94000 KHR
5 BRL3,904.70000 KHR
10 BRL7,809.40000 KHR
20 BRL15,618.80000 KHR
50 BRL39,047.00000 KHR
100 BRL78,094.00000 KHR
250 BRL195,235.00000 KHR
500 BRL390,470.00000 KHR
1000 BRL780,940.00000 KHR
2000 BRL1,561,880.00000 KHR
5000 BRL3,904,700.00000 KHR
10000 BRL7,809,400.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Brazilian Real
1 KHR0.00128 BRL
5 KHR0.00640 BRL
10 KHR0.01281 BRL
20 KHR0.02561 BRL
50 KHR0.06403 BRL
100 KHR0.12805 BRL
250 KHR0.32013 BRL
500 KHR0.64025 BRL
1000 KHR1.28051 BRL
2000 KHR2.56102 BRL
5000 KHR6.40255 BRL
10000 KHR12.80510 BRL