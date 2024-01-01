Brazilian reais to Lebanese pounds today

Convert BRL to LBP at the real exchange rate

R$1.000 BRL = ل.ل.15,500 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:32
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BRL to LBP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

LBP
1 BRL to LBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High15,797.400016,501.2000
Low15,255.500015,255.5000
Average15,560.870015,939.2311
Change-1.50%-3.15%
View full history

1 BRL to LBP stats

The performance of BRL to LBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 15,797.4000 and a 30 day low of 15,255.5000. This means the 30 day average was 15,560.8700. The change for BRL to LBP was -1.50.

The performance of BRL to LBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 16,501.2000 and a 90 day low of 15,255.5000. This means the 90 day average was 15,939.2311. The change for BRL to LBP was -3.15.

Track market ratesView BRL to LBP chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8351.05989.3531.4781.6230.93621.314
1 GBP1.19811.269107.0481.7711.9441.12125.536
1 USD0.9440.788184.3861.3961.5320.88420.13
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.239

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Lebanese pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian real

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Lebanese Pound
1 BRL15,499.10000 LBP
5 BRL77,495.50000 LBP
10 BRL154,991.00000 LBP
20 BRL309,982.00000 LBP
50 BRL774,955.00000 LBP
100 BRL1,549,910.00000 LBP
250 BRL3,874,775.00000 LBP
500 BRL7,749,550.00000 LBP
1000 BRL15,499,100.00000 LBP
2000 BRL30,998,200.00000 LBP
5000 BRL77,495,500.00000 LBP
10000 BRL154,991,000.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Brazilian Real
1 LBP0.00006 BRL
5 LBP0.00032 BRL
10 LBP0.00065 BRL
20 LBP0.00129 BRL
50 LBP0.00323 BRL
100 LBP0.00645 BRL
250 LBP0.01613 BRL
500 LBP0.03226 BRL
1000 LBP0.06452 BRL
2000 LBP0.12904 BRL
5000 LBP0.32260 BRL
10000 LBP0.64520 BRL