Chinese yuan rmb to Lebanese pounds

Convert CNY to LBP

1,000 cny
12,483,500 lbp

¥1.000 CNY = ل.ل.12,480 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate
CNY to LBP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to LBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High12,483.500012,483.5000
Low12,300.600012,300.6000
Average12,334.556712,348.2367
Change1.38%0.96%
1 CNY to LBP stats

The performance of CNY to LBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 12,483.5000 and a 30 day low of 12,300.6000. This means the 30 day average was 12,334.5567. The change for CNY to LBP was 1.38.

The performance of CNY to LBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 12,483.5000 and a 90 day low of 12,300.6000. This means the 90 day average was 12,348.2367. The change for CNY to LBP was 0.96.

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.8071.3870.9170.7811.53683.8011.327
1 HKD0.12810.1780.1170.10.19710.7340.17
1 CAD0.7215.62810.6610.5631.10760.4080.956
1 EUR1.0918.5181.51410.8521.67691.4311.447

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Lebanese pounds

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Lebanese Pound
1 CNY12,483.50000 LBP
5 CNY62,417.50000 LBP
10 CNY124,835.00000 LBP
20 CNY249,670.00000 LBP
50 CNY624,175.00000 LBP
100 CNY1,248,350.00000 LBP
250 CNY3,120,875.00000 LBP
500 CNY6,241,750.00000 LBP
1000 CNY12,483,500.00000 LBP
2000 CNY24,967,000.00000 LBP
5000 CNY62,417,500.00000 LBP
10000 CNY124,835,000.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 LBP0.00008 CNY
5 LBP0.00040 CNY
10 LBP0.00080 CNY
20 LBP0.00160 CNY
50 LBP0.00401 CNY
100 LBP0.00801 CNY
250 LBP0.02003 CNY
500 LBP0.04005 CNY
1000 LBP0.08011 CNY
2000 LBP0.16021 CNY
5000 LBP0.40053 CNY
10000 LBP0.80106 CNY