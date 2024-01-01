Swedish kronor to Lebanese pounds today

Convert SEK to LBP at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = ل.ل.8,133 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:15
SEK to LBP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

LBP
1 SEK to LBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8,488.41008,878.9500
Low8,132.89008,132.8900
Average8,309.59408,572.9410
Change-4.19%-7.51%
1 SEK to LBP stats

The performance of SEK to LBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8,488.4100 and a 30 day low of 8,132.8900. This means the 30 day average was 8,309.5940. The change for SEK to LBP was -4.19.

The performance of SEK to LBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8,878.9500 and a 90 day low of 8,132.8900. This means the 90 day average was 8,572.9410. The change for SEK to LBP was -7.51.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9470.797.06711.04184.4411.3964.107
1 EUR1.05510.8347.45911.65389.1241.4744.334
1 GBP1.2661.19918.94513.975106.8821.7675.197
1 DKK0.1420.1340.11211.56211.9490.1980.581

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Lebanese Pound
1 SEK8,132.89000 LBP
5 SEK40,664.45000 LBP
10 SEK81,328.90000 LBP
20 SEK162,657.80000 LBP
50 SEK406,644.50000 LBP
100 SEK813,289.00000 LBP
250 SEK2,033,222.50000 LBP
500 SEK4,066,445.00000 LBP
1000 SEK8,132,890.00000 LBP
2000 SEK16,265,780.00000 LBP
5000 SEK40,664,450.00000 LBP
10000 SEK81,328,900.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Swedish Krona
1 LBP0.00012 SEK
5 LBP0.00061 SEK
10 LBP0.00123 SEK
20 LBP0.00246 SEK
50 LBP0.00615 SEK
100 LBP0.01230 SEK
250 LBP0.03074 SEK
500 LBP0.06148 SEK
1000 LBP0.12296 SEK
2000 LBP0.24592 SEK
5000 LBP0.61479 SEK
10000 LBP1.22958 SEK