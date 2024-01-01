Turkish liras to Lebanese pounds today

Convert TRY to LBP at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
2,694,280 lbp

TL1.000 TRY = ل.ل.2,694 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
TRY to LBP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to LBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2,742.44002,782.1700
Low2,694.02002,694.0200
Average2,713.80432,743.6907
Change-1.76%-2.92%
1 TRY to LBP stats

The performance of TRY to LBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2,742.4400 and a 30 day low of 2,694.0200. This means the 30 day average was 2,713.8043. The change for TRY to LBP was -1.76.

The performance of TRY to LBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2,782.1700 and a 90 day low of 2,694.0200. This means the 90 day average was 2,743.6907. The change for TRY to LBP was -2.92.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.9170.782278.983.721.3883.67348.691
1 EUR1.09110.853304.2891.3381.5154.00753.122
1 GBP1.2791.1721356.629107.0521.7754.69762.262
1 PKR0.0040.0030.00310.30.0050.0130.175

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Lebanese Pound
1 TRY2,694.28000 LBP
5 TRY13,471.40000 LBP
10 TRY26,942.80000 LBP
20 TRY53,885.60000 LBP
50 TRY134,714.00000 LBP
100 TRY269,428.00000 LBP
250 TRY673,570.00000 LBP
500 TRY1,347,140.00000 LBP
1000 TRY2,694,280.00000 LBP
2000 TRY5,388,560.00000 LBP
5000 TRY13,471,400.00000 LBP
10000 TRY26,942,800.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Turkish Lira
1 LBP0.00037 TRY
5 LBP0.00186 TRY
10 LBP0.00371 TRY
20 LBP0.00742 TRY
50 LBP0.01856 TRY
100 LBP0.03712 TRY
250 LBP0.09279 TRY
500 LBP0.18558 TRY
1000 LBP0.37116 TRY
2000 LBP0.74231 TRY
5000 LBP1.85578 TRY
10000 LBP3.71156 TRY