Japanese yen to Lebanese pounds today

Convert JPY to LBP at the real exchange rate

10,000 jpy
6,107,960.00 lbp

¥1.000 JPY = ل.ل.610.8 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JPY to LBP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JPY to LBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High610.7960610.7960
Low553.8540553.8540
Average574.1331570.3622
Change9.72%5.21%
1 JPY to LBP stats

The performance of JPY to LBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 610.7960 and a 30 day low of 553.8540. This means the 30 day average was 574.1331. The change for JPY to LBP was 9.72.

The performance of JPY to LBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 610.7960 and a 90 day low of 553.8540. This means the 90 day average was 570.3622. The change for JPY to LBP was 5.21.

How to convert Japanese yen to Lebanese pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Lebanese Pound
100 JPY61,079.60000 LBP
1000 JPY610,796.00000 LBP
1500 JPY916,194.00000 LBP
2000 JPY1,221,592.00000 LBP
3000 JPY1,832,388.00000 LBP
5000 JPY3,053,980.00000 LBP
5400 JPY3,298,298.40000 LBP
10000 JPY6,107,960.00000 LBP
15000 JPY9,161,940.00000 LBP
20000 JPY12,215,920.00000 LBP
25000 JPY15,269,900.00000 LBP
30000 JPY18,323,880.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Japanese Yen
1 LBP0.00164 JPY
5 LBP0.00819 JPY
10 LBP0.01637 JPY
20 LBP0.03274 JPY
50 LBP0.08186 JPY
100 LBP0.16372 JPY
250 LBP0.40930 JPY
500 LBP0.81861 JPY
1000 LBP1.63721 JPY
2000 LBP3.27442 JPY
5000 LBP8.18605 JPY
10000 LBP16.37210 JPY